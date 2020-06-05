U.S. Unemployment Actually Dropped in May, Down to 13.3%
The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent in May, according to government figures. The shock announcement came after economic experts had predicted the rate would rise to a new all-time-high near 20 percent. Instead, it’s down from the record 14.7 percent reported in April. The figures came from the Labor Department’s monthly employment report released Friday morning, which said the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs in May as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic eased. President Trump was jubilant about the unexpected figures, writing minutes after the announcement: “Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!” “These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April,” the Labor Department report states, noting that “employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade.”