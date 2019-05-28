U.S. Veteran, Trump Supporters Launch Construction on Privately Funded Border Wall

A U.S. military veteran has begun construction on a private border wall between the United States and Mexico, a project funded by millions of dollars in online donations from Trump supporters, Agence France-Presse reports. Jeff Allen, 56, said he and his team have already started to put up a steel fence on land he co-owns in Sunland Park, New Mexico, across from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. “This is Americans’ way of saying, ‘Congress, you’re worthless, and we’re fighting it. We’re going to build (the wall) ourselves,’” said Allen, who said he raised money for the initiative through the GoFundMe campaign We the People Will Fund the Wall, part of the company We Build the Wall. “This is not Europe. This is America. We protect our borders.” Nearly 267,000 people donated more than $22 million over the course of five months, according to the project’s GoFundMe page. Allen, who partnered with the right-wing United Constitutional Patriots—a group that carries out non-government sanctioned border patrols—declined to disclose how much of that sum was spent on the new barrier.