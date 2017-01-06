U.S. Wages Rose 2.9% in December

CHEAT SHEET
The final jobs report of 2016 was released Friday morning, showing a minor uptick in the unemployment rate, from 4.6 percent to 4.7 percent; the addition of 156,000 jobs; and a rise in U.S. wages for the month of December. According to the federal data, average hourly earnings rose by 2.9 percent over the same month a year earlier. According to The Wall Street Journal, President Obama’s final full month in office was the 75th straight month in which employers added jobs—extending the longest streak on record since 1939.