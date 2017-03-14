U.S. Warns Libya of ‘Russian Interference’

U.S. officials have reportedly warned Libya that aerial images showed Russian transport aircraft and drones near the border with Egypt. Diplomatic and federal authorities have said that any kind of Russian deployment would likely be part of an effort to support Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, Reuters reported Tuesday. Egyptian sources, according to the news agency, said that a 22-member Russian special forces unit was present. The topic came up last week at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, when General Thomas D. Waldhauser told congress, "Russia is trying to exert influence on the ultimate decision of who becomes and what entity becomes in charge of the government inside Libya. They're working to influence that—that the decision."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10