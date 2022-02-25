U.S. Will Soon Take Major Step of Sanctioning Putin
BUT WHERE’S THE MONEY
The Biden administration is planning to place direct economic sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast, marking a major escalation in the measures intended to punish Russia for its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The sanctions, first reported by CNN, had been a matter of major debate within the administration. Putin has amassed an enormous fortune measuring in the tens to hundreds of billions of dollars, but sources familiar with disagreements over the sanctions noted that most of Putin’s core assets are either in Russia or under his control via shadow ownership of Russian corporations—making the freezing of his known assets outside of Russia largely performative. During a White House press briefing on Thursday, Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh was asked whether the United States even knew where Putin‘s money was. “Not going to comment on that,” Singh said succinctly. The penalties come as the European Union and United Kingdom said they would issue sanctions including asset freezes targeting Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.