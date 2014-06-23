CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. World Cup Match Ends in Tie

    GUT-WRENCHING

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Americans were left frustrated and baffled after Sunday night’s World Cup game against Portugal. The match ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to a final-minute goal by Silvestre Varela. Portugal was the first to draw blood and the U.S. was down 1-0 at half-time. The team came back to score two goals, from Captain Clint Dempsey and Jermaine Jones. If it had held on to its lead, it would have punched its ticket for the second round of the World Cup. But Ronaldo stole America’s win with a brilliant pass to Varela. Now, Team USA may need a draw against Germany on Thursday to progress.

