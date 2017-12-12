USA Gymnastics Bans Illinois Coach for Sexual Misconduct With Athlete

CHEAT SHEET
USA Gymnastics banned a coach Tuesday after an investigation unveiled that he reportedly violated the organization’s code of ethical conduct by participating in a sexual relationship with an athlete. Todd Gardiner, of the Illinois Gymnastics Institute, is now permanently ineligible to coach in USA Gymnastics. The circumstances of the alleged relationship remain unclear, but the announcement falls just days after Larry Nassar, a former elite sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a federal child-pornography conviction. Nassar has also been accused sexual assault by multiple athletes. Gardiner, however, has not been charged with any crimes.