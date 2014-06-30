USA’s Jozy Altidore Cleared to Play

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Americans now have reason to feel a little more hopeful about the World Cup game against Belgium on Tuesday. Striker Jozy Altidore is “ready and available” to play, according to a tweet from the U.S. Soccer Federation. Altidore has been absent from World Cup play since he sustained a left hamstring injury in Team USA’s first match against Ghana on June 16. The 24-year-old New Jersey native is one of the team’s best strikers and his presence could definitely enhance the Americans’ odds of advancing.