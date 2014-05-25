USCB Shooter's Parents Tried to Stop Him

Elliot Rodgers' parents apparently took a number of steps in the weeks proceeding Friday night's shooting to try to prevent their son from lashing out. Immediately prior to Rodgers' Friday night shooting rampage at University of California, Santa Barbara that left seven people dead, including himself, his parents opened his email with the 137-page manifesto in which he outlined his mass murder plans. Both his mother and father raced to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles and alerted the police. Months earlier, his mother had found him a therapist and had told the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department she was worried her son might be threat. Police had three cnounters with Rodgers in the past ten months, and they described him as “polite, courteous.” Tragically, they never picked up on any of the red flags. Rodgers reportedly first stabbed to death his three roommates, killed two women and injured one at a sorority house, and then fired at random people before appearing to take his own life. In addition to the seven fatalities, 13 people were injured. Police say Rodgers was found with a Glock 34 and two Sig Sauer P226s and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.
