CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
USDA Cancels ‘The Monkey Whisperer’ After PETA Complaint
SILENCED
Read it at PETA
The so-called “Monkey Whisperer,” who sold a capuchin monkey to Chris Brown in 2017, has been blocked from his animal-dealing hustle for at least a year after the USDA voided his Animal Welfare Act license. PETA complained about Jim Hammonds’ 2022 federal conviction for conspiring to commit animal trafficking and violation of the Endangered Species Act. In a post about the license termination, PETA wrote, “Exotic animals are not pets, playthings, or props for celebrities, and they’re not business transactions, either.” The organization added that it celebrated “the USDA’s decision to strip this felon of a license before he could exploit additional vulnerable animals.”