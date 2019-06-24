USDA Under Trump Hides Studies Proving Effects of Climate Change: Politico

The Trump administration has refused to publicize dozens of studies conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that conclude climate change is negatively effecting everything from rice production to allergies, a Politico investigation revealed. The studies in question looked at the effects of rising carbon dioxide, increasing temperatures, and volatile weather. The investigation revealed that the Trump administration would not share findings that show the potential dangers and consequences of climate change. The Agricultural Research Service has issued releases for just two climate-related studies since Trump took office, both of which had results favorable to the meat industry.

A USDA spokesperson denied that there has been any directives which prevented the publication of climate-related science. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has expressed skepticism about climate science in the past. “The intent is to try to suppress a message—in this case, the increasing danger of human-caused climate change,” said Michael Mann, a leading climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University.