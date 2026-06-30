Politics

Usha Humiliated as She Turns Up to Trump’s Empty Fair

BOOKED BUT NOT BUSY

Usha Vance’s bookmark contest drew very few attendees.

Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Second lady Usha Vance, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Second lady Usha Vance showed up to the sparsely attended Great American State Fair to host a bookmark contest.

Speaking to a crowd of just a few dozen people, the vice president’s wife presented the winners of her “Bookmark Design Challenge to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.”

Children in Kindergarten through 8th Grade were invited to submit their “original, hand-drawn bookmark reflecting what America means to them,” with the winners being presented at the Great American State Fair.

“I’m so excited to spend the summer celebrating America’s 250th anniversary through art, through books, and through outdoor fun like this with kids across the country,” she said as she congratulated the winners of her challenge.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: Visitors inspect the exhibitions at the Great American State Fair on June 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States runs through July 10th. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)
The event was sparsely attended. Andrew Leyden

The MAGA-ified Great American State Fair has seen one disaster after another as nearly every musical artist pulled out of the event, electrical outages melted all of the ice cream, and generator problems also briefly shut down the Ferris wheel.

All 50 states were supposed to be represented with a booth, but several opted out. Many displays appear to have been low-effort, with many online saying they had seen better displays at high school fairs.

The Hawaii and Alaska state exhibits share a space during the opening of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington D.C., U.S., June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
The very basic Hawaii and Alaska exhibits at the fair. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Extreme heat and thunderstorms also temporarily shut down the fair on Sunday. Even the announcement of the shutdown was botched as organizers urged attendees to check for updates on the social media channels of “Freeedom 250”—misspelling the organization’s name with an extra E.

National Mall
The Ferris wheel, the event's only ride, has been plagued with issues. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fox News has been broadcasting live from the fair each day, with sparse crowds seen in the background.

Hosts on the conservative cable news channel have insisted there have been “thousands” of visitors on the National Mall despite visual evidence suggesting otherwise.

The event kicked off last week with a MAGA-style rally, as Trump delivered a partisan speech, and the vast majority of attendees were visible supporters of the president.

His transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, even used the word “libtard” to describe the musicians who pulled out of the Trumpy event.

MAGA
Trump turned the nation's birthday celebrations into yet another MAGA rally. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has self-soothed about the event’s shortcomings in a series of Truth Social posts, attempting to boast about it.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” he raged at 6:27 a.m. “Ask yourself this simple question, “DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?” THE ANSWER IS NO!”

Annabella Rosciglione

Annabella Rosciglione

Reporter

Annabella.Rosciglione@thedailybeast.com

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