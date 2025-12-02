Usha Vance Makes Another Public Appearance Without Her Wedding Ring

Usha Vance appeared without her wedding ring for the second time in a fortnight, fueling speculation about the state of her marriage to Vice President JD Vance.

The second lady, 39, appeared to have ditched the band yet again as she joined first lady Melania Trump, 55, for a holiday volunteer event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday.

Photos and live video from the event showed Usha wearing a gray jacket and camel pants—but no visible ring—while chatting with military spouses and assembling American Red Cross care packages for deployed service members inside a base hangar.

Second lady Usha Vance spoke to the spouses of troops, minus her wedding ring. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

It is the second time in as many weeks that Usha has been seen without her wedding band. On Nov. 19, she appeared ringless during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, North Carolina, alongside Melania.

After images from that stop circulated, a spokesperson for the couple moved to dampen speculation, saying that the mom-of-three “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Vances to ask whether that explanation still holds, two weeks on. No response had been forthcoming at the time of publication.

Usha Vance has to take her ring off for bathtimes or to do the dishes, a spokesperson said. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

The Vances—who met at Yale Law School and married in 2014—are parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

Usha’s decision to ditch her ring comes amid growing speculation over their marriage. The chatter follows clumsy comments Vance, 41, made about the couple’s differing faiths.

At an Oct. 29 Turning Point USA event, Vance said he hopes his Hindu wife will one day share his Catholic faith, which he adopted in 2019.

“Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church,” he said. “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church?

“Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

At the same event, Vance was given a tender hug onstage by the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika, sparking discussion regarding their closeness.

Such was the level of talk about the embrace that Erika decided to address the matter during a Megyn Kelly live show earlier this month.

Kelly said, “They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!” Kirk replied, “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that!”

Usha’s latest ringless sighting comes as the White House kicks off December holiday activities and military-family outreach.