Utah Bans Abortion Clinics
Abortion clinics will be banned in Utah after Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill approving the move on Wednesday. Although abortions up to 18 weeks will remain legal in the state, they will only be permitted inside what Utah defines as a “hospital,” sparking fears that access to the procedure could be restricted due to concerns over staffing and costs. The law, which could come into force as soon as May 3, has triggered confusion among the state’s health-care providers. Karrie Galloway, CEO of the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said in a statement that her organization is now “exploring all options to preserve access to abortion in Utah” before the ban comes into effect. Lawmakers previously said the new law will protect “the innocent” and “the unborn.”