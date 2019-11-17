CHEAT SHEET
UNSOLVED MYSTERY
Utah Cops Reopen 1978 Murder Case Attributed to Serial Killer
Utah police have reopened the investigation into the 1978 rape and murder of a college student that was attributed to an alleged serial killer who confessed to hundreds of slayings—at least some of them falsely. The Provo Daily Herald says the Utah Cold Case Coalition provided authorities with evidence that Henry Lee Lucas could not have killed Marla Scharp. “We’re confident they will find Henry Lee Lucas did not do it and someone else did,” the victim’s brother, Craig Scharp, told the newspaper. The coalition says dozens of other closed cases may need to be reopened. Lucas died in prison in 2011.