Fox News mainstay Kat Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before she went into labor. Sharing the shocking news on social media Tuesday, Timpf explained her cancer is at stage zero and her doctor is “confident” that it hasn’t spread. “As I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” Timpf wrote on X. The anchor proceeded to detail the hours leading up from her cancer diagnosis to the birth of her son, and wrote that she found light through the hospital staff who “make excellent audiences for dark humor.” “These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality,” Timpf added. “Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules—and not just because he might have saved my life.”
