Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Fox News Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
‘NEW REALITY’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 6:09PM EST 
Kat Timpf visits FNC’s "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Kat Timpf visits FNC’s "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fox News mainstay Kat Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before she went into labor. Sharing the shocking news on social media Tuesday, Timpf explained her cancer is at stage zero and her doctor is “confident” that it hasn’t spread. “As I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” Timpf wrote on X. The anchor proceeded to detail the hours leading up from her cancer diagnosis to the birth of her son, and wrote that she found light through the hospital staff who “make excellent audiences for dark humor.” “These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality,” Timpf added. “Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules—and not just because he might have saved my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Chiefs’ GM Reveals Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision
GAME ON
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 6:19PM EST 
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager announced that Travis Kelce will return to play in 2025, according to ESPN. Speaking at the Indianapolis combine, General manager Brett Veach said the legendary tight end “has that fire and desire to play.” Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was slightly less sure that Kelce would return—saying that he advised the star tight end to relax following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. The 35-year-old football superstar seemed sure he would continue playing before the big game, but had more reservations after the 40-22 loss. He said he was “kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions” on his New Heights podcast on Feb 12. If he does officially return for the 2025 season, Kelce will receive an $11.5 million roster bonus for the last year of his contract. There is not a deadline for Kelce to make a decision. 2024 was a low point for Kelce’s career—he may have performed well with 97 receptions, but he only had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns by the end of the season.

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lifepro’s At-Home Vibration Plate Is the Best Lymphatic Drainage Hack
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 3:34PM EST 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Buy At Amazon$250

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help assist with fat loss by burning calories—especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Utah on Track to Become First State to Ban Fluoride in Water

BRAVE NEW WORLD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.25.25 5:43PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The 70-year-old candidate is pushing Latino outreach in a long shot Independent bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Utah is on track to becoming the first state to implement Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-fluoride agenda. A bill that seeks to prohibit adding fluoride to public water systems is headed to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk after it was passed by the Utah Senate on Friday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. HB0081 also proposes allowing pharmacists to prescribe fluoride. Republican Rep. Stephanie Gricius, the bill’s sponsor, told The Associated Press that the measure “isn’t anti-fluoride legislation, it is pro-informed consent and individual choice.” The bill also directs the Division of Professional Licensing to set guidelines for prescribing fluoride. “I don’t dispute that there can be positive benefits from fluoride, which is why the bill also includes a deregulation of the prescription,” Gricius said. The bill would take effect on May 7 if Cox signs it into law. RFK Jr. previously said the Trump administration would call on all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water, describing the mineral as “an industrial waste.” Dental experts largely disagree, stressing that data going back decades show fluoride is safe and effective in preventing tooth decay.

Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Finds Its Albus Dumbledore
‘TOTAL SURPRISE’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 3:43PM EST 
John Lithgow attends ‘The Old Man’ Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event at MOMA on June 14, 2022 in New York City.
John Lithgow attends ‘The Old Man’ Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event at MOMA on June 14, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Lithgow has revealed that he’s accepted the role of Albus Dumbledore in Max’s upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. “Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow told Screen Rant. “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” he continued. “But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.” The role of the iconic Hogwarts headmaster was previously played by the prolific Michael Gambon and Richard Harris. While little is known about the TV show’s casting so far besides Lithgow’s newly confirmed involvement, Paapa Essiedu is reportedly being eyed to play Severus Snape. Meanwhile, an open casting call for young actors was launched late last year as Max tries to find its new Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Read it at Screen Rant

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Meat Subscription Service Offers Locked-In Low Costs—and Free Burgers With Every Order
BEEF UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.25.25 3:58PM EST 
Omaha Steaks offers 12 free burgers with every delivery
Omaha Steaks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From rising grocery prices to unreliable vendors, stocking up on quality meat can feel like a hassle. Omaha Steaks makes it easy to turn everyday meals into feasts by keeping your freezer stocked with perfectly-portioned proteins, sides, and desserts—all without breaking the bank.

Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned meat purveyor that is known for its premium steaks, burgers, chicken, seafood, and more. The brand’s subscription program offers unmatched quality and selection, delivering satisfying meals directly to your door. In addition to its multitude of meat options, the deliveries also include a variety of scrumptious sides and tasty desserts.

Butcher's Protein Bundle — Subscription
Price reflects 10% discount.
Subscribe At Omaha Steaks$90

Now, Omaha Steaks is upping the ante by offering a series of perks designed to put its customers first. First, the brand guarantees a locked-in price for the duration of your subscription. In other words, even if prices continue to rise, your cost will stay the same. No surprises, just a stress-free culinary experience. To add even more value, the brand is offering an extra 10 percent off if you sign up today—a deal that extends to all future shipments as well!

As if these savings weren’t savory enough, Omaha Steaks is also offering a mouthwatering add-on: twelve free burgers with every shipment. That’s a lifetime of premium burgers, at no additional cost. Start your subscription today to take advantage of this delectable deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Grimes Makes Plea for Son’s Privacy After His MAGA Star Turn
SPOTLIGHT SHOWDOWN
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 3:37PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 3:35PM EST 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Grimes has doubled down on her calls for her 4-year-old son with Elon Musk to remain out of the public eye. In an interview with Time Monday, the 36-year-old Canadian musician addressed her son X Æ A-Xii’s appearance in the Oval Office with Musk and President Donald Trump earlier this month. “I think fame is something you should consent to.” Grimes said about her son, who also goes by X. The entertainer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, continued, “Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I’m just asking.” She also called on the public to help her protect her son’s privacy. “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere,” she said. This is not the first time Grimes lashed out at Musk over their son. After the Oval Office visit, she lamented on X, “He should not be in public like this.” In a now-deleted X post from Feb 20, Grimes accused Musk of ignoring their “child’s medical crisis.” She called the situation “no longer acceptable.” Grimes has been in a legal battle with Musk since September 2023 for custody of X and their other two children, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2. Neither Musk or Grimes responded to request for comment Tuesday.

Read it at Time

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey
TURNED AROUND
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 11:26AM EST 
United Airlines flight
United Airlines flight Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

United Airlines Flight 1544 was forced to turn around en route to Las Vegas and make an emergency landing at Newark Airport on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. The 176 passengers and six crew initially departed from Newark Airport right before 6 a.m. The flight was heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The Port Authority said the plane was only in the air for an hour when it turned around due to an unnamed mechanical issue. “United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue,” United announced in a statement. “The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Las Vegas this morning.” The airline scheduled the flight to take off at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. This emergency landing comes after a slew of recent airline incidents, including a highly publicized tragedy in which an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter in January, killing everyone on board.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Supreme Court Orders New Trial for Death Row Inmate
TAKE TWO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 1:00PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 12:59PM EST 
Glossip
Don Knight/Reuters

Richard Glossip, who has maintained his innocence for over two and half decades on death row, will get a new trial after spending the better part of his life behind bars. Glossip was initially convicted of commissioning the murder of an Oklahoma motel owner in 1997. He was working at the motel at the time and allegedly paid a man named Justin Sneed to do the deed. Sneed, who claimed he had a “meth habit,” agreed to plead guilty in exchange for testifying against Glossip. While Glossip was convicted in 1998 for first-degree murder, he’s been re-tried and re-convicted, including by the Supreme Court in 2015. He’s seen nine execution dates come and go and he’s eaten his “last meal” three times before a last-minute change of heart has led officials to prolong his life. On Tuesday, the high court ruled 5-3 in favor of Glossip, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivering the opinion. She wrote that earlier mistakes by the prosecution—including their failure to correct their key witness’ testimony—violated Glossip’s right to due process. Sotomayor said it was their “constitutional obligation” to retry the case.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Queen Camilla Reveals She Adopted New Puppy With a Peculiar Name
New Princess
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 1:42PM EST 
Queen Camilla holds her jack-russell terrier unveiling a plaque as they visit the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla has welcomed a new four-legged companion into the royal household. During a visit to a museum on Feb. 25, she revealed that she had adopted an eight-week-old puppy. The pup comes after the loss of her beloved dog Beth, who was put down in November due to an untreatable tumor. Describing the new arrival as “a bit of everything,” Camilla also shared the dog’s modest name: “He’s called Moley. Looks just like a mole!” The Daily Mail reporter who posted the video of Camilla announcing Moley’s adoption on X later clarified that the dog is, in fact, a female. Though Moley has yet to make a public appearance, she may soon step into her predecessor Beth’s paw prints and join Camilla on royal outings. Beth, a Jack Russel Terrier that Camilla adopted in 2011, was a familiar presence at official events. In a particularly memorable moment, Beth helped unveil a plaque at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2020 by tugging at a sausage tied to the curtain.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Zero-Proof THC Seltzers Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover
BOOZE-FREE BUZZ
Davon Singh
Updated 02.18.25 2:08PM EST 
Published 12.19.24 4:24PM EST 
An assortment of Happi's Alcohol-Free THC drinks on a yellow background. There are two cans, one orange and one green. Three glasses filled with liquid and ice cubes. Plus, three boxes stacked on top of each other.
Happi

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From work events to gatherings with friends, alcohol is a constant—especially now that it’s Damp February. The relaxation and social buzz a glass of wine or cocktail provides is hard to beat but comes with consequences like headaches, anxiety, and upset stomach the next day. Plus,
with the recent announcement from the Surgeon General that alcohol should come with a cancer warning label, many of us are taking a pause to reevaluate our relationship with it. If you’re looking for a zero-proof alternative, you can have the best of both worlds with Happi.

This collection of THC seltzers provides a light buzz without the hangover. Happi’s beverages are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, alcohol-free, and only 20-50 calories a can. The THC used in Happi is Delta-9. Delta 9 is naturally derived from hemp and is known for its soothing and uplifting buzz.

Happi THC Seltzer (12-Pack)
Buy At Happi

Happi designed its drinks to mimic the onset of a glass of wine or a beer, so you feel the effects right away—around 15 minutes and last about two hours.

There are many drinks to choose from, but the Raspberry Honeysuckle is a clear fan favorite. It’s bursting with a sweet-tart berry flavor and a hint of honeysuckle. With over 140 reviews, Raspberry Honeysuckle holds a 4.9 rating on Happi’s website. Plus, in 2024, it won Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards. If you’re ready to enjoy a new type of Happi hour this season, look no further than these THC-powered seltzers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
WATCH: CEO Resigns After Imitating Elon Musk’s Salute in Viral Video
YIKES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 12:07PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 12:06PM EST 
Reddit
Reddit reddit

The CEO of an Idaho-based construction company stepped down on Monday after imitating Elon Musk’s provocative salute at a company event. Tom Hill, chief executive of Engineered Structures, Inc., was seen in a viral video making the gesture on stage in front of a montage of President Donald Trump images, The Independent reported. In the clip, employees could be heard cheering. The CEO later acknowledged that his gesture resembled a Nazi salute. He explained that he had been commenting on the “craziness” of the 2024 presidential election by performing a “political skit,” where he mimicked Trump’s signature dance moves and Elon Musk‘s controversial salute at an inauguration event on Jan. 20. Hill released a statement announcing his resignation writing: “It is with a heavy heart that announce my voluntary resignation as CEO of ESI Construction and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.” He added “While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company. Please accept my sincere apologies for the hurt I have caused.”

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Couple Says They Were Forced to Sit Next to Dead Body on Plane
HORROR FLIGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 11:56AM EST 
A Current Affair
A Current Affair A Current Affair

An Australian couple claim they were forced to sit beside a dead woman’s body for four hours during a long-haul flight from Australia to Qatar, A Current Affair reported. Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were aboard a Qatar Airways plane from Melbourne to Venice, Italy when a fellow passenger “collapsed” and died during their flight last week. “They did everything they could, but unfortunately the lady couldn’t be saved, which was pretty heartbreaking to watch,” Ring said. However, the couple was then not allowed to switch seats for the remainder of the flight, while medical staff addressed the body upon landing, according to Ring and Colin. They added that Qatar Airlines didn’t offer any support after the fact either. Ring explained that the woman was initially wheeled up to business class, however she couldn’t fit through the aisle as she was “quite a large lady.” “They looked a bit frustrated, then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me, my wife was on the other side, we were in a row of four,” Ring told A Current Affair. “They said, ‘Can you move over please?’ and I just said, ‘Yes no problem’. Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in.” Qatar Airways told in a statement to NBC News on Monday: ”We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused, and are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures.”

Read it at A Current Affair

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsDOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
MediaRachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt