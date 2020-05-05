5-Year-Old Boy Pulled Over While Driving to California to Buy a Lamborghini

Read it at Utah Highway Patrol
Utah troopers pulled over a car they thought was being driven by an impaired person on Monday. Instead, they found a 5-year-old boy at the wheel, apparently on his way to California to buy his own Lamborghini. The kid had somehow made it onto a freeway in his parents’ car and was pulled over after he’d been driving for about five minutes. “His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” Utah Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”