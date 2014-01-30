Utah Snatches 40 Kids' Lunches

No free lunch in Utah. About 40 students at Uintah Elementary in Salt Lake City had their meals taken and thrown away on Tuesday because there were outstanding balances in their accounts. Apparently, the district’s child-nutrition manager decided the best way to deal with the large number of students who owed money for lunches was to withhold the lunches. Unfortunately, cafeteria workers could not see which owed money until after they purchased something. "It was pretty traumatic and humiliating," said one parent. "I think it’s despicable. These are young children that shouldn’t be punished or humiliated for something the parents obviously need to clear up." According to the district, the parents are told about balances once a week, and they tried to contact the parents on Monday and Tuesday.
