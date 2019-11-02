Utah Principal, Teacher Suspended After Student Joins School Parade in Hitler Costume

CHEAT SHEET

    Reuters

    A Utah student dressed as Hitler marched in his school Halloween parade—and now the principal and a teacher have been suspended, the Deseret News reported. A mother at Creekside Elementary in Kaysville who posted a photo of the child claimed he was making “Heil Hitler” salutes in the faces of students of color. The Davis School District put the two staff members on paid administrative leave while it investigates, apologized to the public, and said it does not “tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form.”

