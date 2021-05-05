Utah Woman Who Vanished While Camping Is Found After 5 Month Search
CALL OF THE WILD
Authorities say a Utah woman who was reported missing after she vanished while camping in November was found alive on Monday. The unnamed 47-year-old was discovered when law enforcement officers went looking for a drone that had crashed during an aerial search. As the officers approached her tent, the woman unzipped it and stepped outside. According to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the woman had no injuries, though she was underweight from subsisting mainly on grass, moss, and water. “Regardless of the fact that she was able to survive, it was a tough existence for those months that she was up there,” said Cannon. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman may have been suffering from mental health issues, and seemingly chose to remain in the area for months. “In the future she might choose to return to the same area,” said Cannon. “Resources were made available to her should she decide to use them.”