As conservative talking heads gin up conspiracies about Taylor Swift and fret over the political sway she could have if she endorses President Joe Biden, Utah’s Republican governor seemed dismayed by the whole thing, writing on X, “I can’t believe we are making this political.”

“Most Americans are exhausted at the politics of division infiltrating everything (they hate it when the left does it and I’m confident they will hate the right doing it),” Spencer Cox weighed in.

“This election is going to suck enough without us making up more stupid stuff to fight about,” he added. “Just let Travis and Taylor do their thing. Cheer for your team. Cheer for football. Listen to your music. Let’s just take a deep breath and chill.”

In recent days, Fox News hosts like Brian Kilmeade and Jeanine Pirro, as well as contributor Tomi Lahren, haven’t seemed keen on leaving Swift alone, with all basically urging her to stay out of politics.

If Swift endorses Biden, Kilmeade claimed on Tuesday, “It would be the single dumbest thing a mega superstar could ever do.” Yet Swift did so in 2020, and if popularity, awards, and highly rated music is any indication, she seems to be doing just fine since then.

The Biden campaign is actively looking to acquire her endorsement, it was reported this week.

Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is set to play in next Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers—a matchup that has some right-wingers in a pretzel regarding who to root for, as noted by San Francisco Chronicle columnist Scott Ostler.

They might be better off taking Cox’s advice.