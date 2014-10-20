UVA Abduction Perp Charged in 2005 Rape

CHEAT SHEET
The man suspected of abducting University of Virginia student Hannah Graham has been charged in a 2005 rape case. Jesse Matthew Jr., was indicted for attempted capital murder and other several other crimes by Fairfax, Virginia authorities Monday. That case is also forensically tied to a 2009 abduction of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington. Earlier on Monday, police confirmed they had found human remains while searching for Graham who disappeared last month. The remains have not been identified yet.