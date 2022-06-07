Frustrated Uvalde Mayor: I Was Asked to Stay Out of Mass Shooting Investigation
DEMANDING ANSWERS
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on Tuesday said he’s been asked to stay out of the way in the ongoing investigation into the May massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary. Shortly after the city council extended a local state of disaster declaration, McLaughlin expressed his frustration to reporters as he revealed investigators have left him in the dark about the ongoing probe. “We’ve asked for a briefing or something but we’re not getting it. I’ve been told they’re law enforcement and we’re not going to be entitled to it at this time,” he said. “I’ve asked everybody involved for a briefing at one point or another. It’s frustrating, but again I’ve been told I’m not law enforcement, but it makes me feel real frustrated.” He added that he has not spoken to Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who has come under fire for reportedly holding off an attempt to stop Ramos and was privately sworn in last week to the city council, for more than a week.