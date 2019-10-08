CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Blacklists 28 Chinese Companies Over Muslim Internment Camps
Twenty-eight Chinese companies and organizations have been blacklisted by the U.S. for their alleged roles in the running of camps where hundreds of thousands of ethnic Muslims are being detained. The groups have been sanctioned for their alleged roles in facilitating human-rights abuses at the camps in China’s Xinjiang region. The Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities are kept in what Beijing describes as “voluntary de-radicalization camps,” but former detainees have said are closer to brutal internment camps. The U.S. Commerce Department said the groups have been “implicated in human-rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance.” Their blacklisting bars them from buying U.S. products or importing American technology, and they include 20 government and security bureaus and eight companies.