V Magazine's Plus-Size Issue

    Even Karl Lagerfeld is on board with V Magazine, whose new "Size Issue" (on sale January 14) features many plus-size models. In the Sølve Sundsbø “Curves Ahead” spread, a quintet of models—Candice Huffine, Marquita Pring, Michelle Olson, Tara Lynn, and Kasia P—don hip-hugging and roll-revealing swimwear and jeans, but in many of the shots wear next to nothing. But New York magazine writes that plus-size girls posing nude presents a paradox: "All too often, when magazines introduce plus-size ladies to their pages, they are naked... The message is confusing. Is it really that women of average-to-larger sizes are beautiful? Or that not only are these magazines bold enough to feature larger girls, they're also bold enough to feature them nude?" But V editor Stephen Gan tells the New York Post: “Big, little, pint-size, plus-size—every body is beautiful. And this issue is out to prove it."

