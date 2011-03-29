Va. Tech Fined Over Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
Virginia Tech took too long to inform students that a gunman was on the loose during a 2007 shooting rampage, the Department of Education has ruled. The school will have to pay $55,000 in penalties—the maximum allowed under the Clery Act, a federal law that deals with crime on campus. But the government added that the violation was egregious enough to warrant a far larger fine. During the April 2007 incident, school officials didn’t warn students that Seung-Hui Cho had shot two students. Two hours later, he killed another 30 before turning his gun on himself. It’s a rare case of the government leveling a fine under the Clery Act, but Virginia Tech says it will appeal.