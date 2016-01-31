Va. Tech Pair Held in Teen Girl’s Murder

Police said Sunday two Virginia Tech students were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared last week. Nicole Lovell’s body was found late Saturday on a highway just over the Virginia border in Surry County, North Carolina, police said. David E. Eisenhauer, an 18-year-old freshman engineering major and member of the cross-country team, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Natalie Keepers, a 19-year-old sophomore engineering student, was charged Sunday with one felony count of improper disposal of a dead body and one misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact. Keepers allegedly helped Eisenhauer dispose of Nicole’s body, Blacksburg police said in a statement. Police said Eisenhauer knew Lovell and “used this relationship to his advantage to abduct the 13-year-old and then kill her.”
