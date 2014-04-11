Vaccinated People Can Get Measles

CHEAT SHEET
We can try to blame the anti-vaxxers, but it seems there is no hiding from the measles, as a recent outbreak has been traced to a fully vaccinated 22-year-old New Yorker. This “patient zero,” whom Science magazine has affectionately nicknamed “Measles Mary,” was neither hospitalized nor quarantined when she contracted the virus in 2011 and unwittingly passed it on four other people—two of whom were also vaccinated. The fate of Measles Mary, and those unfortunate enough to have come in contact with her, reveals that measles immunity does not last forever, as public health officials have long believed.