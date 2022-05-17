Vaccine-Hating Eric Clapton Tests Positive for Covid-19

CHEAT SHEET
Eric Clapton, the 77-year-old English musician who has railed against Covid-19 vaccines and lockdowns, postponed upcoming tour dates after testing positive for the virus on May 8. Clapton previously said that he had “disastrous” side effects after receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, claiming to have suffered nerve damage in his fingers. According to a statement from his team, the singer put off the dates to protect others from infection and hasten his recovery. Throughout the pandemic, Clapton has collaborated with fellow musician Van Morrison on songs objecting to the “BS” vaccines, while dismissing vaccine messaging as “propaganda.”