CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
R.I.P.
Valerie Harper, Star of ‘Rhoda,’ Dies at 80
Read it at Associated Press
Valerie Harper, the Emmy-winning star of Rhoda and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Friday at the age of 80. Dan Watt, a family friend, confirmed Harper's death but said the family would not be releasing any further details. According to the Associated Press, Harper had been battling cancer for years. She publicly revealed her brain cancer diagnosis in 2013, and her husband recently said he had been advised to put her in hospice care. Harper won three supporting actress Emmys for her role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and another one for her lead role in Rhoda. She also made appearances on American Dad!, The Simpsons and Two Broke Girls. Her co-star Mary Tyler Moore passed away in January 2017.