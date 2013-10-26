Valley Gets Winter Sun for the First Time

Read it at Daily Mail
A town in a Norwegian valley finally gets some winter rays for the first time in history after helicopters stationed three mirrors above the town. The mirrors, which act as reflectors, allow sunlight to shoot down into the town main square. A worker suggested the idea some 100 years ago, but action hadn’t been taken until now. “It is really special to stand in the light down on the square and feel the heat. This is for the pale little children of Rjukan,” the town mayor said.