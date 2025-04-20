Vampire Thriller ‘Sinners’ Snags Top Spot At Box Office
The vampire thriller Sinners was a box office smash on its opening weekend, overtaking A Minecraft Movie to claim the number one spot. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film made $45.6 million from North American theaters and $15.4 million internationally. After the disappointing theatrical runs for recent films like Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights, Warner Bros. seems to have finally hit the mark with its more recent releases. “As we continue to strive to bring an array of films to moviegoers, we are thrilled to see how Ryan Coogler’s original movie Sinners and Minecraft have resonated with audiences in such a stellar way,” Warner Bros. Co-Chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said. Sinners has had the second-largest opening weekend for an original movie since 2019, when Jordan Peele’s Us debuted to $71 million. Yet Sinners cost $90 million to produce, so whether or not the film will be profitable is still up in the air. Jordan has already starred in some of Coogler’s movies, notably in Marvel’s Black Panther.