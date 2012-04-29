Van Der Sloot Extradited to U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
A Peruvian judge has approved the extradition of Jordan van der Sloot to the U.S. at Uncle Sam's request. Van der Sloot is serving 28 years on a murder charge in Peru, and he's the primary suspect in the mysterious 2005 killing of Natalee Holloway while the teen vacationed in Aruba. Van der Sloot's attorney says his client should be leaving Peru within three months and will be charged with extortion and wire fraud after receiving $25,000 to allegedly tell Holloway's mother where her daughter's remains are.