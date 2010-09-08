Van der Sloot: 'I Feel Guilty'

Joran van der Sloot says he feels “guilty” for “everything that’s happened since 2005,” when Natalee Holloway, an Alabama teen, went missing in Aruba. But van der Sloot denied involvement in her disappearance in his interview with Dutch television from his Peruvian jail. The Dutch 22-year-old is awaiting trial on charges that he murdered Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old student, in a hotel room. "It's a whole web of problems, but I created all of them myself. So yeah, I have to deal with it now, deal with the consequences,” van der Sloot said. He also admitted to trying to extort $25,000 from Holloway’s parents by offering details of her death. Van der Sloot said he offered several different versions about what happened to Holloway because, "There were people who were paying me to make up stories ... I was really good at making up stories. Everybody keeps coming at you asking questions ... if you want something, I'll tell you whatever you want to hear, sure."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10