Van Jones Makes Bold Election Prediction

CNN pundit Van Jones foresees a blue wave this Election Day.

Jones says Democratic candidates should “win everything,” referring to the New York City mayoral election and the governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey.

“Democrats should win everything today,” he said Tuesday. “If that doesn’t happen, that’s going to be a bigger message and a bigger shock to the system than if they—if we do win.”

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is running to be mayor of New York City as an independent after he was defeated in a Democratic primary by Zohran Mamdani. Alex Kent/Getty Images

Jones, a one-time White House adviser to Barack Obama, thinks a Democratic sweep is inevitable because of how chaotic President Donald Trump’s second term has been.

“I think that you will see that there were independents that gave Donald Trump a chance that now don’t like what they’re seeing when it comes to the economy, don’t like what they’re seeing when it comes to these ICE raids, don’t like what they’re seeing across the board, and that’s where you’re going to watch Republicans’ eyebrows pop up tonight,” Jones said. “Yes, Democrats are going to win, but we’re going to win, I think, independents in numbers that are going to surprise people.”

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has the backing of progressive figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His opponent, Andrew Cuomo, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and other Republicans, like Elon Musk and White House adviser Stephen Miller, despite his being a lifelong Democrat. Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

Even CNN’s token MAGA pundit, Scott Jennings, believes this Election Day—the first general election since Trump returned to office—will likely favor Democrats.

“Democrats have gotten good at turning out reliable voters in off-year elections, and Republicans have faltered at this,” he said. “A lot of people who vote for Donald Trump in presidential years haven’t been turning out for other elections.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, won his 2017 gubernatorial election by 13 points—a significant margin in a state where the Republican Chris Christie had twice won the governorship in 2009 and 2013. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The first general election in Trump’s first term saw the GOP lose big in 2017. Democrats won the governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, and scored victories elsewhere—a sweep described as a political response to Trump’s presidency.

On Monday, Trump took the unprecedented action of endorsing a lifelong Democrat, Andrew Cuomo, in New York City’s mayoral race. His top political adviser, Stephen Miller, and former first buddy, Elon Musk, did the same shortly after.

Jennings told CNN the last-second endorsements may move the needle in the president’s hometown, but are likely not enough to see Cuomo outright defeat the frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani.

“The best endorsement for Republicans [that] he could have is Donald Trump,” the CNN pundit said of Cuomo. “But will it be enough? I don’t know. It’s a fragmented field. There is a Republican on the ballot, [Curtis] Sliwa. The fragmentation probably protects Mamdani and propels him to victory. So, you know, I’ll be looking at the margins tonight to see if Cuomo can make this a little closer than people think.”

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger, left, on Saturday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jennings is also bearish that the GOP’s Winsome Earle-Sears can win the governor’s race in Virginia. Despite its current governor, Glenn Youngkin, being a Republican, he said that the commonwealth leans blue and favors Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger.

“Virginia hasn’t actually been all that reliable of a bellwether,” he said. “And, you know, it’s been kind of a purplish to democratic state. It’s unusual for there to be a Republican governor. There is one now. And there was a specific set of issues four years ago that helped elect Glenn Youngkin. So we think Democrats came into this favored.”

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli would be the first Republican to lead the state since 2018, when Chris Christie left office. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Polling shows that the gubernatorial election in New Jersey—the only other governor’s race that ends on Tuesday—also favors the Democratic candidate, Mikie Sherill, over her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli.

While the presidential results in New Jersey were closer than expected in the last election, the Garden State was still carried by Democrat Kamala Harris by six points.