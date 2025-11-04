Elections

Van Jones Makes Bold Election Prediction

STRAIGHT SWEEP

The former Obama adviser and CNN commentator said he would be shocked if there is a different outcome.

Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter

CNN pundit Van Jones foresees a blue wave this Election Day.

Jones says Democratic candidates should “win everything,” referring to the New York City mayoral election and the governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey.

“Democrats should win everything today,” he said Tuesday. “If that doesn’t happen, that’s going to be a bigger message and a bigger shock to the system than if they—if we do win.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on June 22, 2025 in New York City. The public appearance comes as early voting for the Democratic primary comes to a close. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is running to be mayor of New York City as an independent after he was defeated in a Democratic primary by Zohran Mamdani. Alex Kent/Getty Images

Jones, a one-time White House adviser to Barack Obama, thinks a Democratic sweep is inevitable because of how chaotic President Donald Trump’s second term has been.

“I think that you will see that there were independents that gave Donald Trump a chance that now don’t like what they’re seeing when it comes to the economy, don’t like what they’re seeing when it comes to these ICE raids, don’t like what they’re seeing across the board, and that’s where you’re going to watch Republicans’ eyebrows pop up tonight,” Jones said. “Yes, Democrats are going to win, but we’re going to win, I think, independents in numbers that are going to surprise people.”

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani (C) salutes with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), left, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), right
Democrat Zohran Mamdani has the backing of progressive figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His opponent, Andrew Cuomo, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and other Republicans, like Elon Musk and White House adviser Stephen Miller, despite his being a lifelong Democrat. Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

Even CNN’s token MAGA pundit, Scott Jennings, believes this Election Day—the first general election since Trump returned to office—will likely favor Democrats.

“Democrats have gotten good at turning out reliable voters in off-year elections, and Republicans have faltered at this,” he said. “A lot of people who vote for Donald Trump in presidential years haven’t been turning out for other elections.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, won his 2017 gubernatorial election by 13 points—a significant margin in a state that had been run by the Republican Chris Christie for eight years prior.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, won his 2017 gubernatorial election by 13 points—a significant margin in a state where the Republican Chris Christie had twice won the governorship in 2009 and 2013. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The first general election in Trump’s first term saw the GOP lose big in 2017. Democrats won the governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, and scored victories elsewhere—a sweep described as a political response to Trump’s presidency.

On Monday, Trump took the unprecedented action of endorsing a lifelong Democrat, Andrew Cuomo, in New York City’s mayoral race. His top political adviser, Stephen Miller, and former first buddy, Elon Musk, did the same shortly after.

Jennings told CNN the last-second endorsements may move the needle in the president’s hometown, but are likely not enough to see Cuomo outright defeat the frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani.

“The best endorsement for Republicans [that] he could have is Donald Trump,” the CNN pundit said of Cuomo. “But will it be enough? I don’t know. It’s a fragmented field. There is a Republican on the ballot, [Curtis] Sliwa. The fragmentation probably protects Mamdani and propels him to victory. So, you know, I’ll be looking at the margins tonight to see if Cuomo can make this a little closer than people think.”

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks while campaigning for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (L) during a campaign rally in the Chartway Arena on November 01, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. Spanberger will face off against Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s off-year election for governor and other statewide offices on November 4. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger, left, on Saturday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jennings is also bearish that the GOP’s Winsome Earle-Sears can win the governor’s race in Virginia. Despite its current governor, Glenn Youngkin, being a Republican, he said that the commonwealth leans blue and favors Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger.

“Virginia hasn’t actually been all that reliable of a bellwether,” he said. “And, you know, it’s been kind of a purplish to democratic state. It’s unusual for there to be a Republican governor. There is one now. And there was a specific set of issues four years ago that helped elect Glenn Youngkin. So we think Democrats came into this favored.”

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli greets supporters in a hotel ballroom at his watch party on November 02, 2021 in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The race between Ciattarelli and his Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy was too close to call by the end of the night.
New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli would be the first Republican to lead the state since 2018, when Chris Christie left office. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Polling shows that the gubernatorial election in New Jersey—the only other governor’s race that ends on Tuesday—also favors the Democratic candidate, Mikie Sherill, over her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli.

While the presidential results in New Jersey were closer than expected in the last election, the Garden State was still carried by Democrat Kamala Harris by six points.

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

