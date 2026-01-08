Vance Goes on Troll Spree to Insult ‘Deranged’ Dead Mom

Vice President JD Vance has mocked the unarmed mom killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, describing her as a “deranged leftist” while mansplaining that the officer who shot her was merely doing his job.

Hours after President Donald Trump defended the fatal shooting on Wednesday night, Vance doubled down on Thursday, accusing critics of “gaslighting” ICE and declaring it was “preposterous” to suggest the death of 37-year-old ​​Renee Nicole Good was the officer’s fault.

Protesters take part in a vigil for Renee Nicole Good at Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Good, a legal observer, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis today. MediaNews Group/East Bay Times v/Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

“A tragedy? Absolutely. But a tragedy that falls on this woman and all of the radicals who teach people that immigration is the one type of law that rioters are allowed to interfere with,” Vance said.

Vance’s comments formed part of a lengthy response to civil rights lawyer Jenin Younes, a former staffer for Trump ally and GOP Congressman Jim Jordan.

Writing on X, Younes said she “had no political dog in this fight” but after reviewing the footage about 10 times from different speeds and angles, “it is very clear that the officers instigated the confrontation. The woman initially tried to wave them past her.”

The ICE officer shot the woman as she appeared to be driving away. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

She added that ICE officers had no authority to search a U.S. citizen or arrest her unless there was probable cause to believe she was harboring undocumented immigrants.

“A woman surrounded by masked, armed men who have no law enforcement authority over her has every right to try to escape,” Younes wrote.

“Video shows her steering wheel is turned to the right, clearly an attempt to leave WITHOUT hitting anyone and steer clear of the officer standing towards the front of her car. That officer had time to step to the side, which is where he was when he shot her.”

This is preposterous.



First of all, she's not waving the officers through and has no right to do so even if she were. She is waving another car through, before the officers approach her car.



Second, the officers are not randomly searching her, they are approaching her vehicle… https://t.co/2PnvK8KOCE — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

“Given that the ICE officers had no law enforcement authority to begin with, AND the video footage shows she was trying to escape a perceived threat, not to kill anyone, the crime is all the more inexcusable.”

Vance, however, clapped back at posting a lengthy 249-word response to the attorney that doubled down on the administration’s position: that the ICE agent fired in self-defense, and that Good tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers during the operation.

“This is preposterous,” the vice president said.

“First of all, she’s not waving the officers through and has no right to do so even if she were. She is waving another car through, before the officers approach her car.

“Second, the officers are not randomly searching her, they are approaching her vehicle because she is violating the law: namely, she is obstructing a lawful enforcement operation. You’re not allowed to walk up to or drive up to people who are enforcing the law to make it harder for them to do their jobs.”

“The gaslighting is off the charts and I’m having none of it,” he added.

In a separate post, Vance also wrote that congressional Democrats and those Democrats considering running for president should be asked: “Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?”

Good’s tragic death, which took place not far from the scene where Black Man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in 2020, sparked a national outcry and widespread protests.

Local resident sits behind the barricades at George Floyd Square on June 3, 2021, where George Floyd died in 2020. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty

The unarmed mom was shot three times by a federal officer as she attempted to drive away from a traffic stop during a protest against an immigration raid in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon.

Video showed officers approaching Good’s Honda SUV and ordering her out before an agent fired three shots as the vehicle began to pull away.

The SUV then crashed into parked cars and a utility pole as bystanders screamed in shock.

But the killing sparked a political firestorm after video of the encounter undermined the administration’s claim of self-defense.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also hit out at the administration’s claim that Good was a “domestic terrorist”, telling ICE on Wednesday: “Get the f--k out of Minneapolis.”

Democrats have also demanded the resignations of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees ICE, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s deportation strategy.

Trump also weighed in on Truth Social, saying Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”