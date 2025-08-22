Vance Leads MAGA Victory Dance After FBI Raid on Trump Foe John Bolton

Vice President J.D. Vance appeared to back FBI Director Kash Patel’s raid on the home and office of Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton.

Hours after the shocking new development, Vance reposted a message from Patel, who wrote on X: “NO ONE is above the law” and that FBI agents were “on mission.”

Patel posted as law enforcement was carrying out a search of John Bolton’s home and office. Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser during his first term before being fired, has become one of Trump’s harshest critics.

The MAGA world took Patel’s post to be about Bolton and were giddy that one of Trump’s loudest foes was under federal investigation, as top Trump officials also promoted it.

FBI agents carry boxes into the home of John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump, on August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. The FBI conducted an early morning court-authorized search of Bolton's home. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Public corruption will not be tolerated,” wrote Deputy Director Dan Bongino when he shared Patel’s post.

“America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote while also sharing Patel’s X post.

Multiple Trump supporters were quick to share quotes on social media from Bolton when FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home searching for classified documents in 2022.

Agents wearing FBI jackets could be seen entering both Bolton’s home and office early Friday morning. Sources told NBC and CNN that it was a national security investigation.

The FBI declined to comment to The Daily Beast.

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton as apparent probe into handling of classified documents. PEDRO UGARTE/Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has been highly critical of Bolton ever since their relationship turned sour and the president fired him in 2019.

Trump officials also tried to stop Bolton from publishing his 2020 book despite information included that had been cleared for publication by career officials.

“Good morning. John Bolton. How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o’clock in the morning?” wrote conservative activist Roger Stone on X Friday.

Stone himself had been convicted of obstruction before Trump commuted his sentence and later pardoned him in 2020.

“Patiently waiting for John Bolton’s arrest photos from 6 am this morning,” Stone added in a separate post.

Right-wing commentator Benny Johnson argued they would never forget the early morning raids of the homes of Trump and his ally Stone. He claimed Trump was conducting his own raids on the “deep state” on Friday.

Johnson called Bolton “one of the deepest of the deep state” and an “absolute traitor” of the president after also retweeting Patel.

Bolton’s name happens to be on Patel’s list of former officials that he claimed were members of the “deep state” in his 2023 book “Government Gangsters.” However, the FBI director insisted during his confirmation process earlier this year that the list which showed up in the book’s appendix was not a “enemies list.”

“This is a GREAT Friday morning so far Deep state,” wrote right-winger Nick Sorter. “John Bolton could be facing 10-20 YEARS in prison in this national security probe. MUCH deserved!”

“Yes. We did, indeed, vote for this,” wrote another pro-MAGA X user of the Bolton search.

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon’s War Room reacted to the search by blasting Bolton as the “NeoCon’s NeoCon, Zelensky and Netanyahu’s Biggest Cheerleader” and more.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump insisted he did not know about it in advance but saw the raid was happening on TV.

However, he also rejected the independence of the Justice Department when he claimed he could be the one launching the investigation.

“I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer,” Trump declared.