Vance Mocks The Cheneys’ Harris Support in Cringe Interview

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance also did a podcast interview while his boss Donald Trump held a nearly three hour sit-down with Joe Rogan.

Vance went on comedian Tim Dillon’s The Tim Dillon Show and parroted some of the same talking points Trump has about immigration, health care for transgender people, tariffs and trade policies.

Vance also attempted to paint himself as a harmless family man and accused Harris of taking the fun out of politics by “wagging” her finger at Trump’s “jokes.”

“They’re doing this event and Kamala Harris gives the affect of a vice president who has just called the troublesome kid into her office,” said Vance. “It’s like, you shouldn’t be laughing at Donald Trump, you shouldn’t think he’s funny and, man, the joy is gone when you have someone wagging their finger at the American people.”

Vance and Dillon further used the conversation as an opportunity to attack Liz and Dick Cheney’s vocal support of Harris in the name of protecting democracy.

“I love Dick Cheney and the whole Cheney family,” said Dillon with Vance giggling. “To me when I think about democracy I personally think about Dick Cheney. He’s a figure from my childhood that I love and respect. Some of the greatest years of my life: Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Dick Cheney. Shoutout to Dick Cheney and Liz.”

Vance added, “If you really care about Democracy and human rights, Dick Cheney is your guy.”

Watch Vance’s full interview below.