Vance Motorcade Crash Leaves Police Officer in Critical Condition

Maryville Police Officer FTO Justin Brown has been hospitalized following a crash during a motorcade for Vice President JD Vance.

Brown was part of the dignitary protection detail for Vance Friday evening in Maryville, Tennessee, with the crash occurring at 6:11pm local time.

According to a press release from Maryville Police Department, Brown was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a Highway Patrol SUV.

FTO Justin Brown's motorcycle collided with a Highway Patrol SUV Friday night as Vance was escorted across Tennessee. Maryville Police Department

Citizens were the first to the scene, and have been praised for saving Brown’s life by giving immediate first aid before the officer was transported by American Medical Response to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown’s life last night, we could never thank you enough. You are true heroes,” Police Chief Tony Jay Crisp said in the statement.

As of this evening, FTO Brown remains in critical condition in the hospital, after being taken into surgery on Saturday morning.

Brown was attended by citizens at the scene and went into surgery Saturday morning, but remains in critical condition in hospital. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Crisp thanked the community for their well wishes in person and via social media, stating: “We are grateful for each and every one and appreciate the prayers and support from all over the state. Our hearts and prayers also go out to the trooper involved in the crash.”

Chief Crisp concluded the release: “The Maryville Police Department extends our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us through this situation. Please continue to keep FTO Brown, his family, his medical team in your prayers. We know they are working.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Maryville Police Department and the office of JD Vance for comment.

At present, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the collision, with no further details released about the cause or circumstances of the incident.

The incident occurred minutes after Vance arrived in the state, where he is said to have scheduled a fundraising event. Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Vance has yet to comment publicly on the accident. According to 6News, sources in the area confirmed that the vice president had arrived at McGhee Tyson National Guard Base in Alcoa at around 5:30 p.m.—soon before the collision—and was in the area for a fundraising event.

The night prior to the crash, Vance appeared on Fox News’ Hannity and fielded questions about his presidential aspirations. Vance conceded that he would consider conversations about running for president after the 2026 midterm elections.