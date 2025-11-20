Vance Urged Bezos to Make the Washington Post Even More MAGA

JD Vance texted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, demanding that he hire a right-wing journalist to run the Washington Post’s political team.

The vice president said on Thursday that he urged Bezos to offer the Post’s top political job to Breitbart’s White House Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Vice President JD Vance participates in a fireside chat with Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle. Vance said he told Jeff Bezos to hire Boyle. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Bezos, who bought the Post for $250 million in 2013, didn’t take up Vance on his suggestion, but has continued to move the venerable publication’s political outlook further to the right.

Vance was reportedly not invited to the funeral of Dick Cheney on Thursday morning, which was attended by George Bush, Joe Biden, and every living former vice president—Al Gore, Dan Quayle, Mike Pence, Kamala Harris, and Biden.

Former US President George W. Bush his wife Laura Bush, Former US President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence attend the funeral service for late US Vice President Dick Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Instead, he appeared at an event run by the right-leaning Breitbart, which was broadcast live on the White House video feed.

Donald Trump was also left off the guest list for the funeral, according to reports.

In an interview with Boyle, Vance praised the journalist as the “most well-sourced in Washington.”

“There was this big conversation at the Washington Post about, what do we do to actually get in touch with the other half of America? How do we actually make our journalism more appealing to the half of the country that doesn’t agree with far-left politics?” said Vance.

“And I actually, I think I texted Jeff Bezos and I said, ‘If you’re really serious about this, you should just hire Matt Boyle and make him run your entire political reporting shop,” he added, saying: “Unfortunately for the Washington Post, they did not take my advice.”

The Post has come under fire for what has been seen as a move to the right in its editorial stance, and there has been an exodus of experienced journalists and opinion writers.

Vance said he texted Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, suggesting a new politics boss. Anadolu via Getty Images

Critics have blamed Bezos, who previously had a strained relationship with Trump, for trying to cozy up to the president.

However, this week the Post’s editorial board took a stand against Trump, criticizing him for his remarks about former Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

During an Oval Office visit this week from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump defended his “friend,” saying that he “knew nothing about it” and that “things happen.”