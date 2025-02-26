Vance’s Hometown Paper Rips Him as ‘Lapdog Vice President’

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager, Brett Veach, has revealed that Travis Kelce was dealing with an undisclosed illness before participating in the 2025 Super Bowl. Speaking on NFL podcast The Insiders Tuesday, Veach disclosed that the Chiefs tight end was “battling a pretty big illness” before the seminal game, but noted that he wasn’t “making excuses” for the team’s loss. “We didn’t have the end to our season that we hoped for,” Veach added. “You learn more from your losses than your wins.” The Chiefs lost in a 40-22 blowout against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl earlier this month. Following the game, rumors of 35-year-old Kelce’s potential retirement swiftly began making the rounds, which Veach tried to quell Tuesday. “We anticipate Travis being back,” the GM shared. “We’re excited to have Travis back.” Kelce addressed his retirement rumors on a Feb. 12 episode of his joint podcast with brother Jason Kecle, New Heights, and shared: “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions.”
