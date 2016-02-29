Vanderbilt Fined $100K for Court-Storming

Read it at Kansas City Star
Vanderbilt University was slapped with a $100,000 fine Monday after its basketball team's fans stormed the court following a Saturday victory over the University of Kentucky. The Commodores' fans at the sold-out arena took over the court after the 74-62 win over the 14th-seed Wildcats. Vanderbilt fans previously rushed the court afterr beating top-seeded University of Florida in 2007. Because court-storming is illegal under league rules, per SEC rules, schools are fined $50,000 for first-time offenses and $100,000 for the second instance.