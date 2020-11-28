Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Play in Power 5 Football Game
KICKING OFF
Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller stepped into a new position and new set of gear Saturday as she played kicker for the university’s football team, becoming the first woman to ever take the field in a Power 5 conference, the highest echelon of college football. She delivered the kickoff that opened the second half of the game against the University of Missouri. Fuller wore a sticker reading “Play like a girl” on the back of her gold helmet. In an interview for the football team’s website earlier this week, she said, “I think it’s amazing and incredible. I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can.” Vanderbilt unfortunately lost the game 41-0 in their worst performance of the season.