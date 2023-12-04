Vanessa Hudgens Weds MLB Star Cole Tucker in Mexico: Reports
START OF SOMETHING NEW
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are all in this together—marriage, that is. The couple officially tied the knot in Mexico on Saturday, sources confirmed to People after the High School Musical star was spotted in a white dress on a Tulum beach with her beau, a MLB free agent who’s played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies. Representatives for Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 27, did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment. The pair were first publicly linked in Nov. 2020, igniting dating rumors as they were seen strolling around Los Angeles hand-in-hand. They announced the news of their engagement in February with a joint Instagram post captioned: “YES. We couldn’t be happier.” Three months later, Hudgens opened up about the difficulties of wedding planning, revealing to Drew Barrymore that she was considering just running away with her fiancé. “It’s hard. I don’t know, finding a venue is tough,” she said. “I kind of just want to elope. I really—I’m lost.” As for what Tucker wanted? “He just wants to get married to me,” Hudgens said. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe.’”