Vanity Fair, MSNBC: Kurt Eichenwald Doesn’t Work for Us

After journalist Kurt Eichenwald attacked pro-gun Parkland school-shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv, conservatives thought they’d found the liberal parallel to Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host who lost advertisers after mocking shooting survivor David Hogg for not getting into some colleges. In response to Eichenwald personally insulting Kashuv, the teenager and conservative pundits like Ben Shapiro called upon advertisers to similarly boycott MSNBC and Vanity Fair—the two outlets Eichenwald listed in his Twitter bio as his places of employment. As it turns out, Eichenwald is not affiliated with either news outlet. “Kurt Eichenwald is not a contributing editor at Vanity Fair,” the magazine clarified to The Daily Beast on Tuesday, after he went further and suggested Kashuv might need psychiatric evaluation. Earlier in the week, Eichenwald admitted that his contract with MSNBC had also expired.
