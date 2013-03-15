Vatican Deflects Dirty War Charges

CHEAT SHEET
When Jorge Bergoglio emerged in all his white-smoke glory to don the papal robes and assume the title of Pope Francis, one of the biggest criticisms against his selection was that he failed to speak out against human-rights violations made during the "dirty war" era in his native Argentina. Hogwash, the Vatican says. “There has never been a credible, concrete accusation against him,” said Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi. Adding that Bergoglio had never been charged with anything, Lombardi called the allegations against him “anti-clerical left-wing elements that are used to attack the church.”