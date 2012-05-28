Vatican Denies Cardinal Suspected

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Mamma mia. The Vatican denied that a cardinal is a suspect after Italian newspapers reported Monday that the papal butler arrested last week for leaking sensitive Vatican documents may have received substantial help from an unidentified higher authority. Paolo Gabriele, a member of the pope’s personal staff, was detained Friday after Vatican investigators allegedly found documents from the Holy See in his apartment. After the 46-year-old butler was detained, insiders said that they found Gabriele’s involvement in the case confusing. On Monday, a Vatican spokesman said that media pressure would not cause the Curia, the pope's administrative body, to rush its investigation.