STAND BY YOUR MAN
Vatican Refuses to Recognize Cardinal George Pell’s Conviction
The Vatican on Wednesday doubled down on its support for Australian Cardinal George Pell, whose appeal to overturn his child sex-abuse conviction was dismissed by an Australian court Wednesday morning. In a statement to accredited Vatican journalists shortly after the appellate ruling, the Holy See press office stated, “While reiterating its respect for the Australian judicial system, as stated on 26 February after the first instance verdict was announced, the Holy See acknowledges the court’s decision to dismiss Cardinal Pell’s appeal.” But it went on to say that, “As the proceedings continue to develop, the Holy See recalls that the Cardinal has always maintained his innocence throughout the judicial process and that it is his right to appeal to the High Court.” The missive goes on to offer thoughts and prayers to the many victims of sex abuse. Pell has said he would take his appeal to Australia’s high court.