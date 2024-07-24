‘Veep’ Is Seeing a Resurgence on Streaming Thanks to Kamala Harris
Audiences are clearly inspired by the news that VP Kamala Harris will replace Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee. Veep, the hit comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has surged in viewership since her rapid ascension to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, with the first season of the HBO series up a staggering 353 percent on July 22. The numbers came just after confirmation Harris had secured enough delegates to win the nomination, Deadline reported. That’s a total of 2.2 million minutes. On July 21, however, total minutes watched totaled just 486,000. The show follows Maryland Senator Selina Meyer (Dreyfus), who runs for president, only to lose and eventually accept a position as vice president. When the president subsequently resigns, she finds herself thrown into the role. Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media to point out the similarities to the position Harris now finds herself in. Series creator Armundo Iannucci was quick to reminds fans on social media, “we made all that up, though.”