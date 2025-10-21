Vegas-Bound Flight Forced to Return Due to Unruly Passenger

Ryan Coogler’s hit horror movie Sinners is being resurrected, just in time for Halloween. The vampire flick, starring Michael B. Jordan as not one but two blues-playing gangsters, will return to select IMAX theaters across the country for one week only beginning Thursday, Oct. 30, just ahead of Halloween weekend. The film, which is written and directed by two-time Oscar nominee Coogler (Black Panther), broke records when it premiered in April, delivering the biggest opening weekend for an original story since Jordan Peele’s Us in 2019. The film retained a captive audience through its second week and beyond, in large part due to word of mouth praise for the filmmaking, acting, and unique story, which blends Southern gothic storytelling with a bit of vampirism in the 1930s Jim Crow South. The movie, which opened on April 18 and maintained an impressive audience through mid-July, ended up with a total box office haul of nearly $370 million globally. Sinners is currently the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year, and the biggest horror movie by far. Outfits from the film are listed as some of this year’s most sought-after Halloween costumes, according to Gizmodo, so fans of the film will likely jump at the chance to see the movie on the big screen once more.
A Las Vegas-bound flight from Boston was forced to return on Monday night after a 37-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, became “verbally abusive” on board. The JetBlue plane left Logan International Airport at 8:18 p.m. and almost made it to Buffalo, New York, before turning back to the Massachusetts capital. At 10 p.m., JetBlue operations notified troopers that the plane was returning to the gate due to a “non-compliant passenger who had been verbally abusive,” according to state police. The Airbus A321 made a safe landing at 10:30 p.m. The man is being summoned to appear in court for interfering with the flight crew, state police said. His name has not been released. “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we addressed this situation,” the airline said in a statement. Back in August, another JetBlue passenger at Logan got into trouble with the law after stripping completely naked at a gate. State troopers quickly swarmed him and hauled him away.
Trump critics are flooding the company that is demolishing part of the White House with one-star reviews. Maryland-headquartered Aceco LLC is facing backlash for destroying a portion of the East Wing, which houses the first lady’s offices, to make way for President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom. “Destroying ‘The People’s House’ with no regard for their permission,” read a one-star review on Google Maps. “Deplorable act no matter the reason.” Another person added, “The White House is a Historical Landmark. How is this legal?” The company’s rating dropped at one point to 1.8 stars, until Google revised it to 4.1. Former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta also questioned the project in a Monday post on X. “So any president can just start destroying portions of the White House? Is that how this works?” he wrote. Trump’s 90,000-square-foot project is expected to be completed “long before” the end of his presidency, according to White House officials. “They’ve wanted a ballroom for 150 years,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “And I’m giving that honor to this wonderful place.” The ballroom marks the White House’s first structural change since the Truman Balcony was added in 1948.
The executive chairman of Soho House, Ronald Burkle, has had an application rejected for the second time to build a mansion in a village in the English Cotswolds. The 72-year-old businessman was hoping to build a six-bedroom country house on nearly 120 acres of farmland, which would have included a gun room, wine store, stables, gardens, pool house, and a solar farm, as well as a new lake. The village of Little Tew, where Burkle planned to build his mansion, currently consists of around 150 houses and a church. The first rejection for the Roman Pantheon-inspired mansion came in 2022, as the design was not deemed a “truly outstanding development.” One resident of Little Tew said the plans were “more suited to Disneyland than the village,” and another called it “truly outstanding grotesquery,” The Independent reported. In response to resident critiques, Burkle told The Daily Mail, “My English grandmother taught me, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all,’ so I won’t react to comments from people I’ve never met.” Planners turned down Burkle’s second application, as it would bring “substantial harm” to the conservation area. In 2020, Burkle bought Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch for $22 million. “I tend to have too many houses,” he told The Wall Street Journal after buying Jackson’s estate, refusing to disclose the “non-defensible” number he owns.
Netflix stars have welcomed their first child after meeting in ‘The Pods’ in the first series of Love is Blind. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton met “sight unseen” on the show that tests whether personality alone is enough to base a relationship on. They were one of eight couples to get engaged in the first series of the show, which has a 25 percent success rate, according to Life & Style Magazine’s calculations. The couple told People earlier in 2025 that they’ve been trying for a baby for four years, and finally welcomed Ezra William Hamilton into the world on Oct. 1. He arrived earlier than expected with Speed-Hamilton telling her 2.5 million Instagram followers that she spent days in the hospital and struggled with preeclampsia, but she said her baby was “perfectly on God’s time.” Since finding love on the show, the pair have launched a YouTube series, Hanging with the Hamiltons, hosted a podcast, The Love Seat, and written a book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way.
A woman who tried to kill a cockroach with a lighter and flammable spray accidentally set her apartment building on fire, killing one resident. According to the BBC, the woman is in her 20s and told police in Osan, South Korea, that she had used this cockroach-killing method before. The neighbor who died in the fire was reportedly in her 30s and lived with her husband and 2-month-old baby. She reportedly tried to escape the blaze by climbing out of the window of her fifth-floor apartment and into the window of the adjacent unit. While her husband and baby successfully made it across, the woman fell and was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Local media reports that eight other residents inhaled smoke and were injured, but their lives are not in danger. Osan police held a pre-arrest interrogation, and the woman could be charged with negligent arson and negligent homicide. The police will conduct further investigations into the case before transferring it to the prosecution.
Singer Doechii suffered a toe-curling calamity at her show after falling down a slide, after her heel got caught. She was singing her hit “Denial is a River” on Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, wearing little more than lingerie and heels, when she approached the slide. Just after starting down it she jolted, seemingly catching something which TMZ reports to have been her shoe. She then slipped round onto her front, squeaking down the slide before being dumped on the floor in a salmon-like fashion. She exhibited professionalism, however, by instantly getting up and continuing the show. The Tampa, Florida, native’s popularity exploded in 2021, signing with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records the following year. In July, the virtuoso rapper played the world-famous Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. The “Anxiety” singer, 27, has also enjoyed huge success on streaming services, with scores of her tracks receiving hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify. In February, she became only the third woman to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
New information has come to light following the death of Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers at the age of 48. According to TMZ, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a “non-responsive person in cardiac arrest.” The force added, “Deputies responded to an attended death at that address.” The nu-metal star passed away at his home on Saturday, with the band announcing his death later that evening. The cause remains unclear. According to the outlet, an attended death is “one in which the deceased has been a patient under medical care for a serious or life-threatening illness that will likely lead to death in a relatively short period of time.” It adds that this means people who are not expected to live for years, but rather weeks or months. In a post paying tribute to their bandmate, Limp Bizkit said, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player—he was pure magic.” It added, “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always.”
A woman has been charged after allegedly being involved in another audacious museum theft in Paris. The Chinese-born suspect is accused of stealing six gold nuggets from the French capital’s Museum of Natural History in September. The haul, taken from the museum’s geology and mineralogy gallery, is estimated to be worth around $1.75 million, according to the BBC. Items linked to the 19th-Century California gold rush were also taken, according to Fox News. The suspect was detained in Barcelona on September 30 while trying to dispose of some melted gold. It is believed that the woman was part of a team of thieves who carried out the heist after being made aware that the museum’s alarm and surveillance systems had been disabled in a cyberattack. A museum spokesperson told French newspaper Le Figaro that the gang was “clearly very experienced and well-informed.” The female suspect is believed to have been en route to China when Spanish police arrested her. The charges arrive just days after the thieves broke into the Louvre and made off with eight priceless crown jewels during a brazen morning raid at the world’s most visited museum.
A man who faked his own death and fled the country to escape rape allegations has been sentenced after an international game of cat and mouse. Nicholas Rossi was handed a jail term of five years to life in the first of two sentencing hearings in northern Utah, per the BBC. He was convicted in separate trials in August and September for the 2008 rapes of two women in the state, with the second sentencing due next month. Judge Barry G. Lawrence said Rossi was a “serial abuser of women” and the “very definition of a flight risk.” He said Rossi “took on an alias and, even in response to this case, refused to admit who he was.” In February 2020, an obituary of Rossi appeared online, saying he had died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In reality, the Rhode Island native, real name Nicholas Alahverdian, had fled to Scotland under the alias of Irish orphan Arthur Knight. His ruse came unstuck when he was admitted to hospital in Glasgow with COVID in 2022, and staff there recognized him from an Interpol wanted poster. He appeared in court in Scotland in a wheelchair and was extradited back to the U.S. in January 2024.